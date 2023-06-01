Cultural Centre to offer summer activities

The Macao Cultural Centre will launch its newest ARTmusing Summer edition, an artistic jamboree to entertain and inspire audiences throughout the summer holiday. It caters to people of all ages – from toddlers and children to youths and seniors – according to the Centre. The programs will go from July 1 to Sep. 24 and kick off with a multidisciplinary workshop for people of all ages. Participants will have the chance to test their creativity and mobility with performances, singing, drawing and dancing activities.

