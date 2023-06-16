Customs busted mastermind attempting to enter Macau illegally by underwater propeller

The local police and the Customs have jointly cracked down on a ringleader attempting to illegally enter Macau by swimming with the help of an underwater propeller, and arrested five people during the small hours on Wednesday. Two of the five were service providers, while the rest were clients. The service providers have been charged with the joint criminal syndicate and aiding illegal immigrants. The three clients, on the other hand, had been barred from entering Macau. The motivation for entering Macau was to conduct illicit currency exchange.

