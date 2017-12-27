Cybersecurity Law public consultation until January 24

In order to gather opinions on the Cybersecurity Law, the government has organized a public consultation, which began on December 11 and will last for 45 days until January 24. During these 45 days, eight public sessions, starting from January 5, are planned, according to a statement by the Office of the Secretary for Security.

According to the same statement, out of the eight thematic public sessions, five of them are specifically aimed at government entities and representatives from Macau’s directly related infrastructure, while the other three are reserved for the public.

Since there are a limited number of seats for the sessions and because of this the Office of the Secretary for Security has called on interested parties to register their seats in advance. They have also informed that, in addition to the public sessions, the citizens can review the consultation text and present opinions through the Internet, on the website www.gss.gov.mo (available in Chinese and Portuguese languages).

Public Sessions



1 – January 5 2018, from 8 p.m.-10 p.m., Judiciary Police (PJ) headquarters.

Registration period – from 9 a.m. of December 27 to 12 p.m. of January 4.

2 – January 13, from 3 p.m.-5 p.m., PJ headquarters

Registration period – from 9 a.m. of December 27 to 12 p.m. of January 12.

3 – January 14, from 8 p.m.-10 p.m., PJ headquarters.

Registration period – from 9 a.m. of December 27 to 12 p.m. of January 12.

