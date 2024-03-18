ID e-renewal now available for residents aged or over 18

E-applications for ID renewal are now available for permanent residents aged 18 years or older, the Identification Services Bureau (DSI) has announced. Applications can be lodged via Macao One Account through the “Permanent Resident Identity Card Renewal” function. Identification photos are required. The photo must have been taken within 12 months of the application. In-person collection of the ID is mandatory, and photo-taking, fingerprint collection, and height measurement (only applicable to applicants who have not reached the age of 25 on the latest issuance date of their identity card) will be conducted simultaneously.

