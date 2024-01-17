Development of digital economy and ‘red tourism’ lagging behind, researchers say

Researchers from the Macao Innovation and Development Research Association (MIDRA) joined the Director of the Research Office of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macau Special Administrative Region, Guan Yanbin, to discuss the results of several recent academic studies on digital economies, ‘red tourism’ and patriotic education.

The results were discussed at the launches of two reports that address the topics, unveiled yesterday by MIDRA.

“Macao’s Digital Economic Development Strategy Research” and “Macao’s Red Tourism Resource Development and Patriotic Education” are the two reports in question. Researchers contend that Macau needs improvement in these areas.

In his speech, Guan stated his belief in the great potential of developing Macau’s local digital economy, despite initial forays by the sector having produced mixed results to date. He remarked that small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as the education sector, should make better use of technology for the digital economy in particular so as to accelerate their developments.

“Universities are lacking in e-commerce courses and practical operations,” Guan said, adding that he also believes Macau can become a “red tourism hotspot,” attracting visitors from the mainland.

For this to happen, he proposes further integration, with “red” resources developed and utilized to help promote patriotic education both in Macau and on the mainland.

One of the researchers and the chairman of MIDRA, Lin Zhijun, also said during the same discussions that Macau’s current shortcomings are the result of a lack of digital technology platforms and infrastructure, as well as a lack of talent in the sector. Lin expressed hopes that the city would soon see increased progress in tackling these issues.

Lao Keng Chong, director-general of MIDRA, added that red tourism needs to be constantly improved and updated, as it cannot continue to follow the past’s old conventions of relatively simple activities, including photography and all-too-brief guided tours.

“We should dig deep into our background, promoting it in conjunction with our history and culture,” Lao said.