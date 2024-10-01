Disabled workers income subsidy applications end Oct. 31

The Labor Affairs Bureau (DSAL) is currently accepting applications for the quarterly Supplementary Income Subsidy Scheme for Employees with Disabilities. Eligible residents with disabilities have until Oct. 31 to apply for financial assistance to support their work income for the past three months. Since its launch in 2020, the program has provided subsidies to 290 of the 304 applicants. To qualify, applicants must be covered under a valid disability assessment and earn less than the minimum wage threshold. Application forms are available from the DSAL or Social Welfare Bureau (IAS), and submissions must include documents signed by both the applicant and their employer.

