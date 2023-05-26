Doctor ratio nearly three per 1,000 patients

There were 1,965 doctors and 2,863 nurses in Macau at the end of 2022, up 4.1% and 4.4% year-on-year respectively, according to Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) data. The number of doctors and nurses per 1,000 patients rose 0.1 and 0.3 to 2.9 and 4.3 respectively. Hospital outpatient consultations fell 1.6% year-on-year to 1,931,000, averaging 2.9 consultations per capita; consultations for those aged 65 and above increased 16.9% to 492,000 (25.5% of total). Meanwhile, 503,000 doses of inactivated Covid-19 vaccine (-37.4%) and 191,000 doses of mRNA Covid-19 vaccine (+11.6%) were administered in 2022.

Related