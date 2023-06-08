Domestic violence arrest

The Judiciary Police (PJ) have arrested a man for allegedly assaulting his wife several times and threatening her with a kitchen knife. The 48-year-old taxi driver married his mainland wife in 2018. The wife alleged that, after marrying, her husband was always controlling her and accusing her of having an affair, and had beaten and kicked her several times. It is alleged the husband slapped her face on Monday, bruising her as she refused his sexual request. It is also alleged he brandished a kitchen knife and threatened to hurt her. The victim reported the incident to the police, and the police officers attended the victim’s residence the next morning.

