Drivers complain of long shroff queues at HZMB parking after long holidays

The dearth of varied payment options has caused long queues at the shroff at the west carpark of the Hong Kong-

Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB), drivers have complained on social media platforms.

A post was made yesterday by a Facebook user in a group about traffic. In the post, the user – presumably also a driver – complained about the lack of payment options at the parking lot.

Built to hold a maximum of 3,089 cars and 2,054 motorcycles, the parking lot only accepts Macau Pass and cash. The user, with a picture, pointed out that there was a long queue of people trying to settle their parking bills.

Had people not had either means of payment, the user said, they would have to walk all the way back to the border checkpoint building to use an ATM. Those who held physical tickets, meanwhile, must settle their fees at the shroff counter. The option of driving to the exit and paying at the gate was not available, according to the user.

The user said the officer at the shroff counter remained polite despite the long queue.

A inquiry was emailed yesterday to the Transport Bureau (DSAT) on the matter. In particular, the email asked about the parking lot management company’s position despite the government incentivizing digital payments.

No reply has been received as of press time.