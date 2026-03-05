Drone fireworks display postponed to Saturday

The drone fireworks display originally scheduled for Tuesday was postponed to Saturday at 9 p.m. due to inclement weather. The event was part of the Chinese New Year celebrations organized by the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO). The “Unforgettable Melodies at The Ruins of St. Paul’s” concert, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., was also canceled. Reports indicated that the total lunar eclipse began at 5:49 p.m., reaching totality at 9:17 p.m., which led to the cancellation of outdoor celestial observation activities due to rain. The next lunar eclipse visible in Macau is expected to be a penumbral eclipse on February 21 next year.

Like this: Like Loading...