46 sham marriage suspects had ID cards revoked since handover

Local authorities confirmed that 46 individuals exposed for fraudulent marriages have had their Macau identity cards revoked over the past decade, amid continued public concern about the legal consequences faced by offenders in addition to prison sentences.

According to public broadcaster TDM, data from the Public Security Police Force (PSP) showed that from last year to February this year, 58 sham marriage cases were uncovered, with the longest fraudulent marriage lasting 19 years.

Additionally, 11 cases of fake family visit visas were detected, involving 139 individuals.

Among them, 15 cases of suspected sham marriages were uncovered last year, along with eight children, resulting in 23 individuals whose residency permits were declared invalid.

Police said that from last year to February this year, more than 5,000 residence permit applications were submitted based on family reunification.

Among these applicants, over 4,300 were mainland residents using the “one-way permit” scheme, followed by more than 300 Hong Kong identity card holders.

The Identification Services Bureau (DSI) also confirmed that since the handover, authorities have received 280 reports of suspected sham marriages.

However, only 25 successful prosecutions have been recorded over the past decade, involving 46 individuals whose identity cards were revoked.

Regarding minors, DSI director Sonia Chan said, “If the child came to Macau to settle with the mother, he or she would return to the mainland with her. If the child came with the father, the same applies – the identity card would be revoked. We handle individuals born in Macau in the same manner.”

Authorities reminded the public that engaging in sham marriages may result in imprisonment of two to eight years, and any welfare benefits obtained during the period of residency will be recovered.

Law enforcement also confirmed that some offenders have already been sentenced to prison.

Among cases uncovered from last year to last month, eight fraudulent marriage brokers were arrested, with brokerage fees ranging from several thousand patacas to MOP20,000.

In these sham marriage cases, illicit gains averaged MOP60,000, with the highest amount reaching MOP120,000.

