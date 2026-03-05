Vaping trend continues despite import ban

The trend in the use of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes or vapes) continues to be widely observed in Macau.

Over the last few weeks, amid an increase in visitors, particularly during the Spring Festival Golden Week, a large number of users of these devices were seen across the city.

Tourists and locals, some unaware of the existing ban on importing such products, were observed using them on the streets and, in some cases, in indoor venues in Macau.

When questioned on the matter, a group of tourists from Italy said they were not aware of the ban on bringing such devices and products into Macau and remarked that they had not encountered any issues entering the city with them in their luggage or pockets.

The same group, in which at least two people were using vaping devices, said they had been staying in Hong Kong for a few days, also without any issues or warnings.

Another person, a non-resident worker from the Philippines, told the Times that he uses such a device “sometimes,” noting that he had brought the device and several refills “a long time ago,” when the devices were still allowed.

He said that as long as he uses the device in designated smoking areas, the “smoke inspectors” do not bother him.

When asked about the cases, the Customs Service (SA) said: “The SA continuously monitors the circulation of electronic cigarettes and related products in Macau and has already implemented various measures to strengthen efforts against their smuggling, including the installation of advanced customs inspection equipment at border posts to assist inspectors in law enforcement, as well as strengthening information sharing and intelligence exchange with different countries and regions to plan targeted enforcement actions and strictly prevent the entry of electronic cigarettes into Macau.”

The border inspection department also noted that as of February 23, “the SA had recorded 49 cases related to e-cigarettes, cartridges, liquids, and related products, seizing 68,247 e-cigarettes and 21,299 cartridges or liquids, among other items.”

The bureau added that it would continue to closely monitor the circulation of these products and “dynamically adjust law enforcement strategies and maintain communication and cooperation with the logistics sector to intercept the entry of these illegal products into Macau at the source.”

In addition, the SA said that during store inspections, whenever any illegal activity involving the sale or distribution of e-cigarette products is detected, it will immediately report it to the competent authority, the Health Bureau (SSM), for follow-up procedures.

To obtain more information regarding the supervision of e-cigarette use and related products in Macau, the Times also contacted the Health Bureau (SSM). However, despite nearly one month having passed between the inquiry and the publication of this story, no response has been received.

According to the latest SSM statistics for 2025, the bureau detected a significant increase (27%) in illegal smoking cases compared to 2024.

The same data release noted 316 cases of e-cigarettes being brought into or out of Macau, representing an increase of 160 cases compared to 2024 (102.6%).

In the same report, the SSM said: “After a comprehensive analysis, it was found that the increase in illegal smoking cases was due to several factors, including the continuous optimization of inspection methods, an increase in inspection frequency (more than 240,700 inspections were carried out by enforcement officers in 2025), and a rise in visitor arrivals.” It added that illegal smoking cases involving tourists rose from 2,063 in 2024 to 3,050 in 2025, an increase of approximately 48%.

SSM also noted that some establishments failed to fulfill their responsibilities under the “Smoking Prevention and Control Regime,” either by not displaying proper signage or by concealing offenders instead of reporting them to authorities.

Although the law clearly states that individuals found possessing such devices or products while entering or exiting Macau are liable to pay a fine of MOP4,000, the SSM has not reported how many of these fines were actually issued.

SSM statistics also show that out of a total of 4,587 people found in violation of smoking regulations, the majority (2,506 cases) were classified under an undisclosed category labeled “others.”

The same statistics indicate 705 cases at food and beverage establishments, 385 cases in parks, gardens, and recreational areas, and 334 cases at shops and shopping malls, as well as at bus stops and taxi stands.

