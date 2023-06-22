DSAJ arranges legal seminar for local teachers

The Legal Affairs Bureau (DSAJ) organized two seminars on June 3 and 10 for local teachers on laws concerning Macau. Law professor Wai Kin Lok from the University of Macau’s law faculty spoke to 88 teachers from 41 local primary, secondary and tertiary schools. Lok presented the background and main points of the Chinese Constitution. He suggested that the Constitution is not only the foundation of the country, but also the source of legislation of the local Basic Law. He described the two laws as parent and child. Lok also discussed national emblems and national security, while the DSAJ discussed local criminal and delinquent systems.

