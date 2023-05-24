DSAL to hold job-matching sessions for 140 vacancies

Three industry-specific matching sessions will be held by the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) on May 30 and June 1, providing 141 job vacancies in sectors such as hotels and logistics and retail food. The hotel industry matching meeting will be held at the Studio City Recruitment Center on May 30, offering 35 vacancies for car drivers and entertainment ambassadors. The logistics industry matching and the food retail industry matching sessions will be held on June 1 at the Macau Federation of Trade Unions, providing 78 job vacancies.

Related