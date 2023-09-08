DSAL to hold job-matching sessions next weekend

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) and the Macau Federation of Trade Unions (MFTU) will collaborate to hold three industry-specific matching sessions on September 14 and 15, providing a total of 248 vacancies. Data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the general unemployment rate stands at 2.6%, while the unemployment rate of local residents was 3.3% for May – July 2023. According to DSAL, the job-matching session aims to alleviate the pressure of the different sectors’ human resources needs.

