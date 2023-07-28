DSAL to hold three job-matching sessions next week

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) will host a total of three job-matching sessions aiming to fill some 405 job posts next week, DSAL said in a press statement.

The job-matching sessions will be carried out in collaboration with the Macau Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM) and will take place on August 3 and 4 (Thursday and Friday).

On the first day matching session will be conducted for the restaurant and bar sector, with 150 jobs being offered for the positions of Food and Beverage (F&B) supervisor, tea team leader, kitchen assistant, cook, F&B host, bartender, and waiter, among others.

On the second day, August 4, in the morning, a matching session for job posts for other positions in the hotel industry will be held, with a total 125 job posts being offered for positions such as manager in the Information Technology Department, head of floor surveillance, head of security, auditor, graphic designer, among others.

The afternoon session of the same day will be dedicated to a session for the supermarket and retail sector.

The last group will offer an additional 130 job posts including supermarket manager, head cashier, head of goods, administrative and accounting staff, repositor, cashier, cleaner, packer, and meat preparer, among others.

Those interested in taking part in these matching sessions should register from 9 a.m. today till noon on August 2.