DSAT online services to be unstable tomorrow evening due to maintenance

The online service platform of the Transport Bureau (DSAT) will undergo maintenance from 7 pm to 8 pm tomorrow, during which these services will become unstable, the DSAT announced yesterday in a statement. Services that will be affected include booking services, cross-boundary vehicle travel quota applications, payments, as well as services related to taxi and driving tests. The DSAT services provided through the government One Account platform, such as the display of driving licenses, applications for international driver’s licenses, and cancellations of vehicle registration will also be affected.

