DSEDT contemplates adding over 50 ‘distinctive shops’

The Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) is planning to expand the number of “distinctive shops” by 56 this year, bringing the total to 268.

As part of this new initiative, the recruitment process for “Distinctive Shops” will require them to meet the criteria of being recognized as “Certified Shops.”

Moreover, both the existing “distinctive shops” and potential candidates will need to obtain a certified shop accreditation granted by the bureau within a timeframe of six months.

According to the DSEDT, the “distinctive shops” designation scheme, which has been in place for three years, aims to support local enterprises by encouraging innovation in their business models and fostering community economic development.

This scheme has gained significant popularity among merchants, with 212 local enterprises currently holding the coveted title of “distinctive shops.”

By acquiring this designation, these shops have experienced a surge in popularity, with increased online presence and improved offline sales, according to the bureau.

In its recent statement, the DSEDT reiterated its commitment to assisting existing “distinctive shops” in obtaining the certified shop accreditation within the first half of the year.

This commitment serves to enhance the reputation of the “Distinctive Shops” scheme and ensure consumer confidence in the high-quality standards upheld by these designated shops. Staff Reporter