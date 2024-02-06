DSF reminds taxpayers of key dates

The Financial Services Bureau (DSF) has reminded taxpayers that the first quarter of each year is a tax payment period, and has reiterated key dates. The end of February is the deadline for declaration of Professional Tax M3/M4, and the declaration must be made regardless of taxpayer size. Part-timers, freelancers and Professional Tax Group 2 payers without accountants must submit their M/5 declaration on or before April 2. The bureau recommends taxpayers use e-channels for booking or lodging declarations.

