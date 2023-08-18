DSSCU calling on companies providing service on building infiltrations to register

As the new law to resolve cases of water infiltration in buildings comes into force on Sept. 1, the Land and Urban Construction Bureau (DSSCU) is calling on the companies that will start offering such services to apply now for registration.

Those qualified technicians and companies issuing water infiltration detection reports can register through the DSSCU website so people seeking such services can easily find their contact details and information, the Bureau said in a press statement.

According to the law, entities qualified to issue such reports need to be registered under the provisions of Law 1/2015 (regime of qualifications in the fields of urban construction and urban planning) and have at their service at least one of the authorized types of technicians.

To facilitate consultation, the DSSCU will publish the list of qualified entities on its website, which contains registration information, professional qualifications (for technicians), and tasks they are certified to provide as well as contact details such as phone numbers.

According to DSSCU, the public listing on the website of DSSCU is not mandatory, so people and entities may opt to see their registration be made public or not.

The new law aims to solve swiftly the numerous conflicts between parties in cases of water infiltration by studying the building using specific equipment, and then issuing a report on the causes of the infiltration so the property owners can easily act on the problem.