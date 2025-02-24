Briefs

DSSCU halts illegal construction at Kam Hoi San building

Monday, February 24, 2025

The Land and Urban Construction Bureau (DSSCU) suspended illegal construction activities today at a store in the Kam Hoi San building, Block 4. During an inspection, officials found no valid construction permit posted on-site, which is a violation of the Urban Construction Legal Regime. The DSSCU emphasized that all modification projects must comply with legal regulations. Non-compliance could lead to administrative or criminal penalties.

