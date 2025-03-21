DSSCU Updates Building Regulations for Taipa and Coloane

The Land and Urban Construction Services Bureau (DSSCU) is revising special provisions for building coverage in Taipa and Coloane to align with new fire safety regulations. The amendment, detailed in Circular No. 01/DSSOPT/2009, mandates sloping roofs with a 22-degree angle, allowing flat roofs for specific buildings, under strict area limitations. This change follows the implementation of Administrative Regulation No. 39/2022, enhancing compliance with the Technical Regulation for Fire Safety. The updated circular is now accessible on the DSSCU website.

