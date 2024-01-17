Dusk concerts to continue at Lai Chi Vun in January

The dusk concert series will continue at the Lai Chi Vun cultural area in January, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has announced. Local musicians and performers will take the stage to perform acoustic rock shows on Jan. 20. Local bands Blademark, FIDA and BA Supermarket will captivate their audiences against the backdrop of Hengqin and Cotai. To cater to the needs of concert-goers as well as other visitors, the IC will arrange shuttle buses to and from Macau, Taipa and Lai Chi Vun. Buses shall depart Macau at 2, 3 and 4p.m., and from Taipa at 2:30 and 3:30p.m.

Related