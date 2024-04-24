East parking lot at HZMB to resume tolling

The East Public Parking Lot of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Border Inspection Building will resume tolling from midnight on May 1 to further promote rational use of public parking spaces, according to authorities. The flat fee for light vehicles will be MOP10 per hour or fraction thereof, as all vehicles will now be charged by time regardless of period. Reservation-free entry will be maintained, but when parking spaces drop below 600, drivers will need to reserve a spot online before entering. The maximum permitted parking period is eight consecutive days, though extensions may be granted with proper justification.

