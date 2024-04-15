Ecological Island receives 233 responses

The Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA) late last week published the public consultation report on the new law to regulate maritime areas as well as a plan for their usage and classification in different zones.

The most heated consultation was about the construction of an artificial island dedicated to the deposit of construction residue.

According to DSAMA, the “Ecological Island” project generated 233 comments, with 161 supporting its construction.

The report also noted DSAMA had received only eight opinions against the construction of the island, while 64 opinions called for a change in the facility’s location and the release of more information.

One opinion noted the launching of an online petition to cancel or move the project to reduce its impact on the marine ecosystem and more specifically on the habitat of the Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin, also called the Chinese white dolphin.

In response, DSAMA published the same earlier response justifying the island’s creation.

It quoted the Environmental Protection Bureau stating the need for a new and larger facility for the purpose, since the current one has almost reached its limit.

DSAMA noted 76 opinions about the dolphins, of which 38 called for a dolphin protection zone.

It received another 38 about the welfare of the animals although they had no specific proposal or suggestion.

The government noted there is already a dolphin national reserve in the maritime areas near Macau and, for that reason, no specific area was considered in this particular location.

DSAMA also said all areas established by the “Functional Maritime Zoning” included matters related to the environmental protection of marine ecosystems.

In general, DSAMA claimed the 50-day public consultation on the zones, plan, and use of the maritime areas yielded many opinions favoring the government’s project with an acceptance of over 80%.

In total, 515 opinions were collected during the public consultation.