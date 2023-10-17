Education: EPM has new director: report

Acácio de Brito has been invited to take on the role of director at the Portuguese School of Macau (EPM), according to a report by TDM-Radio Macau. Holding degrees in Philosophy and Philosophy Education from the Catholic University, Acácio de Brito currently serves as an education and science inspector for the Portuguese Ministry of Education. He previously led the Portuguese School in Dili from September 2015 to February 2023. Additionally, de Brito has completed an advanced course in Public Management (INA) and holds postgraduate degrees in Philosophy, Human Resource Management, and Educational Sciences. He has experience as a teacher at both secondary and university levels and boasts extensive management experience in public schools, the local broadcaster added.

Related