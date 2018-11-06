Education | Scholars discuss integrated resorts in Japan

The sixth module of the Global Leadership Development Programme Series: International Integrated Resort Management, co-organized by the University of Macau’s (UM) Asia-Pacific Academy of Economics and Management (APAEM) and Faculty of Business Administration (FBA), is now open for enrolment. With a theme of ‘Contextual Mindset in Integrated Resort’, the program will take place in Macau from November 30 to December 3. Davis Fong, director of UM’s Institute for the Study of Commercial Gaming, as well as associate professor Ricardo Siu and assistant professor Morris Liu from the FBA, will be the keynote speakers.

The four-day module will focus on the current development of integrated resorts in Japan. Participants will have the opportunity to learn theoretical knowledge about gaming and casino management, gaming law, gaming marketing, gaming mathematics, and international integrated resort management. In addition, participants can join the Seventh World Business Ethics Forum and visit integrated resorts and gaming companies in Macau to learn about their operation and management model.

This module is specially designed for senior executives working in international integrated resorts or the gaming industry, senior government officials, and scholars, researchers, senior consultants, and administrative personnel in related fields.

Share this: Tweet





