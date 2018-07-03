Education | Scholars work on Pierre Bourdieu published in Australia

The book ‘Bourdieu: A Critical Introduction’, authored by Tony Schirato and Mary Roberts from the University of Macau (UM) Department of Communication, has been published by the academic imprint of Allen & Unwin. The book provides a critical introduction to, and account of, the work of the French sociologist Pierre Bourdieu.

Bourdieu’s work has been hugely influential in disciplines across the social sciences and humanities for decades, yet Schirato and Roberts argue that few scholars are using Bourdieu’s work to its full potential. According to a statement issued by UM, the scholars’ work offers “a systematic account of Bourdieu’s full body of work, from his early research in Algeria to his last lectures in Paris.”

“The book provides an account of Bourdieu’s major sociological works and the developments that his scholarly career undergoes, starting from his ethnographic writing in Algeria, then across his highly influential educational work, his ‘cultural turn’ where he analyses the logics, values and imperatives that inform the fields of art and literature, and finally through to his more politically-oriented and polemical work directed against global capitalism,” the UM statement reads.

