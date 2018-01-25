Education | UM rector pledges to cooperate with other higher institutions

The ninth rector of the University of Macau, Yonghua Song pledged to establish a mechanism to boost cooperation with other institutions in research in a bid to increase the innovativeness of research output.

The new rector was speaking during his inauguration held yesterday at the University Hall.

Speaking in front of government representatives and representatives from various sectors, Song pledged to focus on the university’s priorities and enhance research quality.

“A mechanism to further open up research collaboration will also be established to facilitate interdisciplinary cooperation within the university,” adding that the move will deepen connections with mainland universities and research institutes.

He noted that the strengthening of international research collaboration will also be emphasized, along with the reform of current research management mechanisms to enhance research effectiveness.

Meanwhile, Song vowed that the university would work on strengthening its role as a think tank to assist and support the initiatives of the SAR in adopting a scientific approach to its governance.

“The university will continue to promote the integration of academia, research and industry to make more technological transfers possible,” he said.

“It will also work hard to contribute in such areas as building Macau into a smart city, refining its health care and basic education systems,” Song continued.

The new rector added that the university will formulate strategies to refine its education and to impact other institutions.

Moreover, Song said that the university will provide students with more exchange and study opportunities in higher institutions in the mainland or overseas, adding that it would also take a raft of measures to raise the standards of the university’s postgraduate programs.

“I will listen to the views of different parties in and out of the university, build communication pathways for staff, foster mutual trust and pool ideas together to work out how to move the university forward,” Song vowed.

The newly-appointed rector has held several leadership positions in U.K. and Chinese universities, and has actively promoted internationalization and institutional cooperation.

At a press conference held earlier this month, the rector pledged to ensure academic freedom at the city’s public university.

He dismissed rumors regarding scholars being discouraged from discussing political issues, particularly those regarding mainland China.

The University Council unanimously recommended Song to the Chief Executive as the only candidate for the post, which the CE accepted.

Song assumed office on January 9, following the resignation of the former rector Wei Zhao.

Investigation of Zhao’s contract termination is ongoing by the Tertiary Education Services Office (GAES).

In a reply to the Times earlier this month, GAES noted, “Our office is still handling this with established procedures, with no information to be provided at the moment.”

The investigation was ordered by the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture in late November to determine whether there are any irregularities that had marked the termination of Zhao’s contract with the university.

