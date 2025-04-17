Elaine Wynn, co-founder of Wynn Resorts, passes away at 82

Elaine Wynn, the co-founder of Wynn Resorts and a prominent philanthropist, passed away on April 15, 2024, at the age of 82.

She died after a short illness at her residence in Los Angeles, surrounded by family.

Elaine Wynn was instrumental in the creation and growth of Wynn Resorts, alongside her former husband, Steve Wynn.

As one of the largest shareholders and a co-founder of the company, she played a significant role in establishing Wynn Resorts as a leading luxury resort brand.

Her contributions were particularly evident in the development of Wynn Las Vegas, which became one of the most profitable resorts in the city upon its opening in 2005.

Beyond her business achievements, Wynn was known for her philanthropic efforts, particularly in education and the arts.

She was an advocate for educational reform in Nevada, co-chairing the state’s Blue Ribbon Education Reform Task Force in 2011 and serving on the Nevada State Board of Education.

Her support for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), where she served as chairwoman of the UNLV Foundation, helped secure funding for academic programs and research.

Wynn’s charitable work extended to children’s programs as well, with her leadership role in the Greater Las Vegas After-School All-Stars, a program supporting low-income youth.

Wynn Resorts issued a statement expressing its condolences, praising her contributions to the company and its employees, as well as her lasting impact on the Las Vegas community.

“We are all deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Elaine Wynn and send our condolences to her daughters, grandchildren, and her many close friends. As co-founder and one of the largest shareholders of Wynn Resorts, she helped to create and grow the company to become the most esteemed luxury resort brand in the world,” the statement read.

"Elaine cared deeply about the employees of our resorts. The current and former employees who worked alongside her to create Wynn and Encore Las Vegas cherish the many fond memories they have of her, especially of when they opened Wynn Las Vegas with her 20 years ago this month," it added.