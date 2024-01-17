Elector registers on public display until next Thursday

The latest Registers of Electors are now on public display at the Public Administration Building until Jan. 25. Members of the public may view the registers. The hours of access are from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday, as well as 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Voters who are Legal Persons may access their registration on www.re.gov.mo and voters who are Natural Persons may access their registration on the One Account app. Objections to the registered data can be filed with the Public Administration and Civil Services Bureau. As of the end of 2023, Macau has 325,561 Natural Person voters and 777 Legal Person voters.

