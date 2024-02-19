Electric motorcycle purchase subsidy set for June

The Environmental Protection Bureau is taking steps to promote the use of new energy vehicles and expand the infrastructure for electric vehicles. Raymond Tam, the bureau’s director, has announced plans to increase the number of charging stations in public car parks and launch a new subsidy program for the purchase of electric motorcycles in June. The current application period for the subsidy program to replace old motorcycles with new electric ones is already underway. Additionally, the bureau has installed 14 battery-swapping cabinets in seven public car parks and 600 charging stations for electric motorcycles in 49 public car parks.

