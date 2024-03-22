Electricity consumption projected to jump 5% this year

Macau’s only electricity supplier forecasts a 4% to 5% increase in the city’s electricity consumption this year. Benjamin Yue, chief advisor of the Executive Committee of Companhia de Electricidade (CEM) said in an interview with TDM that the consumption rate in the previous year had a year-on-year increase of 9.3%, driven primarily by the city’s economic recovery and an increase in visitor numbers. The majority of this growth is attributed to the government’s electricity usage, which saw a surge of 18.7%, and businesses, which utilized 11.6% more power. Conversely, household electricity usage declined by 1.2% in 2023.

Related