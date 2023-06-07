Electronic IDs for border-crossings by end-June

Still under review by the First Standing Committee of the Legislative Assembly (AL), a draft bill aimed at upgrading the Macau ID card system could digitalize physical ID cards on the Macau One Account mobile app. The aim of the bill is to facilitate border-crossings and the use of local identification documents in public services, as well as remove some of the information shown on physical documents, such as height and the date of first issuance. If passed, the bill will take effect on December 15. However, the use of electronic identification will come into effect on June 30.

