Emergency visits down

Pang Fung Kuong, a medical director of Conde S. Januário Hospital, has said emergency visits in the hospital have trended downward. The average daily number of visits peaked at 1,200 in May, an increase of about 70% compared with the previous year, but visits dropped to about 900 in recent days. During the peak of emergency visits, the waiting time exceeded three hours. Until recently, the average waiting time dropped to about one hour, with the hospital aiming for waiting times under two hours.

