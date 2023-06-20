Emphasizing difficulty, publisher promotes Chinese culture through Portuguese magazine

A new magazine has been officially launched to promote Chinese culture using the Portuguese language, targeting the lusophone population.

A seminar that marked the official launching of the magazine Via do Meio, now with two editions, was held last week with its publisher, media veteran Carlos Morais José, speaking about the project.

On the sidelines of the event, José told the Times that the main difficulty of the project, apart from keeping it running in terms of human resources, is to translate Chinese texts, many from ancient dynasties, into Portuguese. The two cultures are completely different.

“It is exceptionally difficult to present Chinese culture in Portuguese. They are two very powerful civilizations that grew separately until a point in time,” José suggested. “[In fact], it’s difficult to translate Chinese language and concepts into European languages, not only Portuguese.”

Poetry is especially difficult to translate. However, José wonders if it is “worthwhile to translate at least the meaning and the sense” to spread knowledge and ideas.

The media veteran was not certain if the project would generate profits. “If it pays [for] itself, it’s already a victory,” he said. Nonetheless, he is not overly pessimistic, for he hopes that firms – Chinese or Portuguese – in Portugal will follow buy advertisements when the magazine is published in the country.

Currently, it is only published physically in Macau.

The digital version of the magazine, according to José, is available in mainland China, particularly in universities.

“Because it is a cultural magazine, it’s not like a normal magazine selling normal advertisements,” he explained. “It’s a little different.”

“It’s difficult to follow the bureaucratic steps to apply for government support,” he suggested. “I think the government will look at my work and come to us so we can cooperate.”

For the time being, he said he will focus on the quality of the publication first.