Enhancing Macao’s role as a bridge between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries for building a community with a shared future for mankind

The 6th Ministerial Conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Forum Macao) will be held in Macao from 21st to 23rd April 2024. Since the establishment of Forum Macao over 20 years ago, China and 9 Portuguese-speaking countries have continued to bring cooperation in various sectors to new levels, with significant advantages in several aspects and multiple important outcomes.

Political mutual trust has been strengthened and deepened. Currently, the overall relationship between China and Portuguese-speaking countries is at its best in history. Since last year, President Xi Jinping has held talks or meetings with visiting leaders of Portuguese-speaking countries, including President Lula of Brazil, President Lourenço of Angola, Prime Minister Xanana of Timor-Leste and Prime Minister Maleiane of Mozambique. Important consensuses on developing bilateral relations and deepening international cooperation have been reached. Although China and the Portuguese-speaking countries have different social systems, histories and cultures, and levels of development, they have always, in a spirit of mutual respect, equality and win-win cooperation, supported each other on major issues, appropriately handled differences, and been committed to building a long-term healthy and stable partnership. In a new era of intensifying turbulence and transformation across the world, both China and Portuguese-speaking countries firmly support peace and development and uphold international fairness and justice. We have promoted solidarity and cooperation in areas that are of common interest to all humanity, such as climate change, public health, disaster prevention and mitigation, among others. The two sides have worked together to set up a communication center on epidemic prevention in Macao, in order to improve the global health governance system. China has also helped Forum Macao members in need to build maritime meteorological monitoring stations and other facilities to tackle disasters and climate change.

Economic cooperation has produced fruitful results. The Belt and Road Initiative has played an important leading role in economic and trade cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. Guided by the principles of wide consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, the two sides have advanced trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, as well as cooperation on infrastructure connectivity and production capacity. Cooperation in agriculture, environmental protection, transportation, communications, finance and other areas has borne fruit. Measures to promote cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries announced by China at the 5th Ministerial Meeting of Forum Macao have been fully implemented. In 2023, the total value of goods imported and exported between China and Portuguese-speaking countries amounted to 220.9 billion USD, an increase of nearly 90 billion USD compared with 10 years ago. Since its establishment in 2013, the Cooperation and Development Fund for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries has supported the implementation of 10 projects with a total contribution of 470 million USD, driving Chinese enterprises to invest more than 5 billion USD in Portuguese-speaking countries. These projects cover infrastructure, agriculture, finance, production capacity cooperation and other key areas. Projects which have been completed and put into operation, such as the Paranaguá Container Terminal (Terminal de Contêineres de Paranaguá) in Brazil, the Mozambique Agricultural Park, and the power transmission and distribution and water supply equipment in Angola, have effectively promoted local economic development and improved people’s livelihood.

Mutual learning between civilizations has achieved remarkable outcomes. Although China and Portuguese-speaking countries are distant from each other, they have long been engaged in people-to-people exchanges and civilization communication. In the Ming Dynasty, Navigator Zheng He visited Timor Island and the Port of Beira in Mozambique, leaving behind a historic story of peaceful exchanges and friendly cooperation between Chinese and foreign people. Both China and the Portuguese-speaking countries pursue independence and oppose hegemony, advocate seeking commonality while reserving differences and embracing diversity, and strive to break new ground while following the fine traditions and upholding undamental principles. The number of Chinese tourists visiting Portuguese-speaking countries is growing fast. The two sides have also enhanced educational and cultural contacts. Learning Portuguese in China and Chinese in Portuguese-speaking countries have become increasingly popular. Cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries in fields of culture, art and tourism has continued to bring people on both sides closer, enhancing mutual understanding and friendly feelings. Last year, Macao hosted a seminar on cultural homogeneity between China and Portuguese-speaking countries and a forum on mutual learning of civilizations between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. Participating experts and scholars highly recognized the Global Civilization Initiative put forward by President Xi Jinping. They believe that deepening exchanges and mutual learning, integration and innovation between civilizations of China and Portuguese-speaking countries is of great inspiration and practical significance for all countries to join hands in building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Macao is the first place where Chinese and Western civilizations interacted and conducted exchanges. It is also a city where tradition and modern civilizations are well blended. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland. Today, Macao is giving full play to the advantages of the “one country, two systems”, fully implementing the important positioning of the “One Center, One Platform and One Base” conferred by the Central Government, and actively seizing major opportunities such as the development of the Belt and Road Initiative, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. I believe that Macao, which serves as an important bridge for cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries and the permanent host city of Forum Macao, will make greater contributions to China and Portuguese-speaking countries working together to build a community with a shared future for mankind. Liu Xianfa

* Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao Special Administrative Region.