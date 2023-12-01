Estoril swimming pool ends season, ID expects new season as planned

Yesterday, the Estoril swimming pool, also known as San Fa Yuen, officially ended the 2023 bathing season. It was the last of the outdoor swimming pools operated by the Sports Bureau (ID) to close for winter.

This bathing season had its typical run from May 1 to October 31 at most outdoor swimming pools, including Dr. Sun Yat Sen, Taipa Central Park, Cheoc Van, and Hac Sa Park. Estoril (San Fa Yuen) started its season one month earlier on April 1, and ended its season one month later on November 30.

In a press statement, ID said that next year’s bathing season for public swimming pools will operate as the current year’s schedule. In the meantime, facilities will be inspected and undergo renovation to improve services. RM