European chambers visit Delta Bridge as it nears completion

Two groups recently organized a delegation, comprising more than 30 corporate members, to visit the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HKZMB) last week, as the construction of the bridge nears completion.

The Macau European Chamber of Commerce (MECC) and the Macau Delegation of Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCILC) were given a presentation about the planning and construction of the bridge.

A statement issued by CCILC noted that the delegation was received by Wei Dongqing, Deputy Secretary of Party Committee and Executive Director of HKZMB Authority.

The delegation asked questions about the operational arrangements for HKZMB, including the opening hours for border crossing, traffic volume in the initial stage of commissioning, vehicle quota, and border-crossing fees.

Kevin Thompson, president of MECC said, “the potential economic advantages of the Bridge, in terms of greater ease of access, connectivity between Hong Kong, Zhuhai, Macau and Greater Bay, and of an integrated business hub could be transformational.”

The president believes that the bridge will encourage European businesses and entrepreneurs to relocate and co-locate businesses, uncover innovative cross-border cultural tourism and in particular, experience-led leisure opportunities.

“With the connectivity, airport proximity and ease of travel the bridge brings, the potential for MECC to expedite trade links with Europe is of a new order,” he added.

Meanwhile Leong Wa Kun, president of the Macau delegation of CCILC, noted that the HKZMB will become a major transportation hub connecting the eastern and western parts of the Greater Bay Area. Leong continued by saying that the bridge will offer the advantage of a significantly shorter commuting time between core cities within the area, and that this advantage will effectively promote industrial development.

According to him, the bridge will strengthen the mobility of talented individuals between Hong Kong, Zhuhai and Macau, help attract foreign investors and increase the economic competitiveness of the Pearl River Delta region.

Leong added that the visit has deepened enterprises’ understanding of the opportunities that will arise from the integration of the Pearl River Delta region. Leong believes that this will help them to invest in the Greater Bay Area that this influx of business will prove the strength of Macau’s platforms and further facilitate trade activities between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

