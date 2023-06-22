Events to cause traffic changes

Parts of the neighborhood of Rua de Pedro Nolasco da Silva and the Cotai district will have motor vehicle traffic suspended on or from this Saturday to make way for events.

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) announced in a statement yesterday that certain areas near Rua de Pedro Nolasco da Silva, particularly Calcada das Verdades, will see special traffic arrangements due to events hosted by the Na-tcha Temple Administrative Association.

For example, some motorcycle parking spaces along Calcada das Verdades will be suspended from this Saturday to July 5.

In Cotai this Saturday and Sunday, certain roads in front of MGM Cotai, Grand Lisboa Palace, next to Wynn Palace and behind Kiang Wu Nursing College will see traffic adjustments or suspensions as the Sports Bureau organizes a bicycle race. Some bus services will also be affected.

The DSAT also announced yesterday that from 7 p.m. tomorrow, there will be a suspension of certain online services as the bureau facilitates the system upgrade conducted by the Legal Affairs Bureau. A reminder will appear on the pages of affected services.

The services to be suspended are e-payments for the application of vehicle data and the registration for text message notifications in the online service area of the DSAT, as well as the cancellation of vehicle registrations on the DSAT’s One Account service area. AL