Export up slightly to MOP1.2b

Total merchandise exports amounted to MOP1.17 billion in May 2023, up by 2.6% year-on-year. The value of re-exports (MOP1.02 billion) rose by 3.8%, of which re-exports of items for casino and beauty, cosmetic and skincare products skyrocketed by 3,348.2% and 56.3% respectively. Last month, exports of diamond and diamond jewelry, and garments dropped by 56.4% and 31.7% respectively, data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) shows. From January to May this year, the total value of merchandise exports dropped by 16.6% year-on-year to MOP5.18 billion.

Related