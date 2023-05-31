Exports at MOP860 million in April

Total merchandise exports amounted to MOP858 million in April 2023, down by 28.1% year-on-year, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). The value of re-exports (MOP731 million) dropped by 24%, of which re-exports of diamond and diamond jewelry and watches declined by 51.6% and 45.9% respectively, while those of items for casino and machines, apparatuses and parts surged by 146.1% and 29.9% respectively. From January to April this year, the total value of merchandise export dropped by 20.9% year-on-year to MOP4.01 billion. External merchandise trade totaled MOP51.31 billion from January to April 2023, down by 9% compared with MOP56.38 billion a year earlier.

