The “Fado Nights” concerts will be held on the weekends from March 1 to 24 at the Dom Pedro V Theatre, featuring 12 traditional fado performances. Portuguese fado singers Tiago Correia and Bárbara Santos were invited to perform solo and duet. These artists will perform light instrumental music themes on the Portuguese guitar, violin, saxophone, piano, Yangqin (a traditional Chinese instrument), and more.

Related