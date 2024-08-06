FAOM calls for outdoor workers protection amid scorching heat

The Macau Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM) is advocating for specific and binding rules to protect outdoor workers, especially during hot days and adverse weather conditions.

This comes after a survey conducted by FAOM revealed most employers do not adjust conditions for outdoor work despite high temperatures. Additionally, 65% of respondents reported their workplaces lack equipment to prevent heat stroke.

Ella Lei, FAOM vice-president, noted the survey indicates a significant gap in the protection provided to outdoor workers during hot weather.

“Labor protection for individuals who work outdoors during very hot weather remains insufficient in Macau,” Lei said during the report’s release.

Current laws require adequate protection against adverse environmental conditions and excessive sun exposure, but lack specific regulations and guidelines for implementation.

According to the survey results, 70% of respondents support the creation of binding rules to increase rest periods or provide heat stroke prevention equipment.

Completed by 1,004 workers in Macau, the survey found almost half the respondents spend more than one hour outdoors each day on average.

Additionally, 87.7% stated their workplaces do not adjust work schedules on hot days, and 79.8% reported their companies do not increase rest time despite the heat.

Over 65% mentioned that their employers do not provide equipment or materials to prevent heatstroke.

More than 50% of employees believe high temperatures affect their physical and mental health. The survey also highlights a lack of sufficient knowledge among workers about heat-related illnesses and first aid measures.

Employees suggested several measures to improve working conditions for those who work outdoors. This includes increasing rest time (69%), improving the working environment (53.3%), providing thermal protective equipment (51.9%), making reasonable adjustments to outdoor workload (48.7%), and implementing flexible working hours (39.1%).

In light of these results, Lei emphasized the importance of the government learning from international practices to develop more specific guidelines.

These should include the classification of high temperatures, adjustments to working hours, rest arrangements, risk assessments, improvements to working environments, contingency planning, and raising awareness among workers about the risks of working during hot weather.

The Labour Affairs Bureau currently provides safety guidelines for work in tropical storms, heavy rain, and adverse weather conditions, which are non-binding suggestions for companies. The bureau suggests scheduling regular breaks for outdoor workers between May and September, with 15-minute breaks in the morning and 30-minute breaks in the afternoon to prevent sunstroke and exposure to excessive heat. Staff Reporter