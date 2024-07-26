Fashion pop-up shop to promote local designs in Guangzhou

Local fashion brands will have an opportunity to expand their presence in the Greater Bay Area market next month. The Cultural Affairs Bureau is organizing a pop-up shop featuring Macau designs alongside the Greater Bay Area Craft Fair in Guangzhou from Aug. 23 to Sep. 1. Brands must apply with product samples, certificates, and resumes for a chance to be featured. Those selected will provide eight to 10 unique collections comprising at least five pieces each to sell at the pop up.

