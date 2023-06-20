F&B revenues rise in April

Receipts of the interviewed establishments rose 57.0% year-on-year in April, with notable growth in the receipts of western restaurants (+134.0%) and Chinese restaurants (+82.3%), according to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). In addition, sales of the interviewed retailers grew 73.5% year-on-year in April. As for May business expectations, 26% of the interviewed restaurants and similar establishments expected receipts to increase month-on-month. On the other hand, 26% of the interviewed retailers predicted receipts would decrease month-on-month in May.

