Festive season outbound travel 90% of pre-pandemic levels

Outbound travel is upbeat amid the upcoming festive season, with over 100,000 daily arrivals during the period are expected.

Andy Wu, chairman of the Travel Industry Council, said the industry has received many bookings for air tickets and hotels in tourist destinations from residents preparing to travel for Christmas, as cited in a TDM report.

He believes travel for residents has returned to 80-90% of pre-pandemic levels.

The boost in travel is occurring despite the fact that international flights are still recovering. Air ticket prices to Japan, South Korea, Thailand and other popular destinations have nearly doubled compared with the discounts seen during the off-season, said Wu.

Wu also mentioned that although Christmas is not a mainland holiday, Macau’s strong festive atmosphere is still expected to attract residents from Guangdong Province to Macau.

This season, the government, along with the six gaming operators, have launched their own festive events. A series of cultural and art performances, gastronomic events, and 3D mapping displays will be showcased across the city. LV