FIA and ACO: seeking to improve sporting fairness in the WEC

MDT, Les Mans – The traditional FIA and Automobile Club de L’ Ouest (ACO) press conference held today (Friday) during the Le Mans 24 Hours once again brought some news.

To increase sporting fairness among all competitors, each manufacturer will have to enter two cars starting next season if they want to score points in the FIA Hypercar class of the WEC. Additional cars will score points for the FIA World Cup for Hypercars Teams.

Starting grids will be limited to 40 cars, except for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Also, to ensure competitiveness and the stability of the regulations, the current class format will remain until 2029.

As for LMP2, due to the popularity of the class, the current cars will remain until 2028, when the new class will be introduced.

The WEC race calendar for 2025 will be similar to the current schedule, beginning with a prologue in Qatar, followed by the Qatar 1812 km race on February 28. Then will come races in Italy with the Imola 6 Hours, and the Total Energies 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

Le Mans will be held on June 15-16, before WEC teams head to Interlagos (Brazil), the USA, and Japan for the Fuji race, which will be the final race of the season.

In its commitment to hydrogen, the ACO received ISO 20121 certification for the 24 Hours of Le Mans on June 14. This is a milestone for a sustainable event and brings the La Sarthe circuit one step closer to obtaining the 3 FIA Stars for environmental accreditation.

The Ferrari team was awarded the Sustainable Endurance Award for the past year, which is sponsored by DHL.

Photo SÉRGIO A. CORREIA/MDT, Le Mans 2024