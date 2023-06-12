Financial Secretary visits Macau youth enterprise in Shandong

The Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, has visited an enterprise in Shandong founded and operated by Macau youth entrepreneurs, during his visit to the northeast province. The IT enterprise is one of four across the country working on AI development and accredited as market leaders by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. It is the only one in the province. Lei described the enterprise as a vivid example of Macau youth’s competitiveness in the area. He hopes more Macau youth will immerse themselves in the national development master plan and play stronger roles in “1+4” development.

