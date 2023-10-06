Financial talent acquisition criteria announced

The eligibility criteria for financial talent recruitment in the city’s acquisition scheme was announced yesterday in the Official Gazette.

According to the announcement, professionals in the financial services industry seeking to obtain a work visa or residency in Macau through the Talent Acquisition Scheme of Macau must meet specific criteria.

According to the announcement, applicants must be at least 21 years old and hold a Bachelor’s degree or higher in a relevant discipline. They must also have four years of professional experience in an applicable industry.

The relevant disciplines include finance, economics, accounting, actuarial science, risk management, business analysis, data analysis, business administration, financial technology, mathematics, statistics, computational science and engineering, sustainable development, law, or related disciplines.

Applicants who do not hold a degree in any of the above disciplines will still be eligible if they have a degree in any other discipline and six years of professional experience in the core disciplines mentioned above. Another pathway is available for applicants with a degree in any discipline, provided they have four years of professional experience in the core disciplines and hold a professional accreditation in the financial industry.

Furthermore, applicants must also demonstrate proficiency in either Chinese, Portuguese or English and achieve a minimum of 200 points in the scoring system (with a total possible score of 300 points). AL